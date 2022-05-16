HHS’ Anderson repeats 3-gold effort at UIL meet

Mirror report

AUSTIN — Ellis County athletes harvested a total of nine medals — including three more gold medals for Midlothian Heritage star Leah Anderson — during the first day of competition at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships on Thursday.

Heritage placed fourth in the Class 4A girls’ team standings with 36 points, all because of another heroic repeat performance by Anderson.

The senior University of Georgia signee started off with a bronze medal in the long jump, clearing 18 feet, 5 inches and finishing behind second-place Chaniqua Tonge of Life Waxahachie. But Anderson followed by winning the triple jump at 40-3 ¾, then swept the hurdles, winning the 100-meter in 13.96 seconds and the 300-meter in 44.02, becoming a two-time state champion in all three events.

Life was boosted by two medals by its girls’ relay teams, which were worth double points. The Lady Mustangs finished third in the Class 4A team standings with 42.33 points, just behind second-place Stephenville. Canyon ran away with the 4A girls’ team title with 70 points.

The Life girls’ 4x100 relay team of Sanai Gort, Bre'anna Lacy, Tyuanna Simmons and Tonge came in second in 47.49 seconds, behind Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. The Lady Mustangs’ 4x200 relay squad of Gort, Tonge, Simmons and Lacy finished third in 1:41.72, behind Dallas Carter and Argyle.

Tonge, as mentioned, won a silver in the long jump, clearing 18-7 ¼; and Lacy won a bronze in the 200-meter dash, finishing in a time of 24.64 seconds.

Ferris’ lone representative at state, freshman Arieanna Jefferson, took silver in the 4A girls’ triple jump, finishing at 39-5 3/4, behind Anderson. Jefferson becomes a favorite to win gold at state for the next three years.

Other competitors at 4A state on Thursday included Life senior Jasmine Pullins in the girls’ high jump; Heritage sophomore Stetson Sarratt in the boys’ triple jump; and Heritage freshman Evanna Jacobsen in the girls’ 800-meter run.