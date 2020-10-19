Lady Panthers top Rockwall in 5

Mirror report

ROCKWALL — The Class 5A No. 5-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers made the most of their district bye, traveling to Rockwall for a non-district match against the Class 6A Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Panthers in the end came away with a thrilling win, rallying from a set down to beat Rockwall in five sets, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10.

Kenna Buchanan led the Panthers with 18 kills, while Payton Rink and Killian Armstrong had 10 kills apiece. Aryn Walton finished with 59 assists and Kennedy King had a team-high four blocks.

Five players reached double figures in digs, led by Jenna McMichael with 31, Walton and Karsyn Curry with 14 each, Buchanan with 13 and Lauren Safrit with 11.

Last Tuesday, Rink had a dozen kills and Buchanan had 10 kills and 10 digs as the Lady Panthers dispatched Cleburne in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.

Walton had five kills, 31 assists and five blocks, while Safrit added six kills and Armstrong finished with three blocks for the Lady Panthers. McMichael led the team with 18 digs.

The Lady Panthers (11-1, 4-0) were scheduled to host Joshua on Tuesday to end the first half of District 14-5A play. MHS held a half-game lead on second-place Red Oak and a full game on third-place Joshua headed into this week’s action.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Ennis on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve, and will travel to Red Oak next Tuesday for a match starting at 6:30 p.m.

HHS clinches 11-4A

Class 4A No. 22-ranked Heritage High School’s volleyball team traveled to Life Waxahachie for a district match on Friday afternoon and came away with a three-set sweep, clinching the outright District 11-4A championship.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars defeated Alvarado in identical sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19, to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.

The Jaguars (16-8, 11-0) were scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Venus on Tuesday night. The Class 4A Region II playoffs begin next week.