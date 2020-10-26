HHS puts bow on 11-4A crown

Mirror report

A brutal non-district schedule at the beginning of the 2020 season did its job in getting the Heritage High School volleyball team ready for District 11-4A play. It paid off on Friday evening as the Jaguars wrapped up another district championship with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-5 sweep of Venus at home to end the regular season.

The Jags (17-8, 12-0) captured their third consecutive district title and will move on to the bi-district round of the playoffs this weekend against the No. 4 seed out of District 12-4A. A site, time and opponent had not been finalized as of Monday afternoon.

Last Tuesday, the Jags hosted Life Waxahachie and came away with another straight-set victory, by the score of 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 14 digs, three aces and 17 digs for HHS, and Hayden Brunson finished with six kills, 20 assists, two aces and nine digs. Kensey Clifton had 10 assists and 11 digs; Rhali Adams added 10 digs; and Sydney Dickson contributed two blocks.

The Jags stretched their district win streak to 32 matches in a row, going back to a 3-2 loss to state tournament-bound Glen Rose in the 2017 regular-season finale.