No. 5 Lady Panthers keep rolling

Mirror report

With two more match victories last week, the Class 5A No. 5-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers tightened their grip on the District 14-5A lead.

The Lady Panthers (13-1, 6-0) ran into a surprisingly-feisty Ennis squad on the road on Friday evening, but still managed to pull out a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, to begin the second leg of the district double round robin.

Kenna Buchanan led the way with 11 kills and 11 digs, and Kennedy King added eight kills. Aryn Walton wound up with 27 assists and 10 digs, Jenna McMichael had 23 digs and served four aces and Peyton Rigsby had three aces for MHS.

Last Tuesday at MHS Arena, the Lady Panthers dropped the opening set to visiting Joshua before waking up and rolling to a 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 win.

Buchanan and Payton Rink tied for team honors with 14 kills each, and Lauren Safrit recorded 12 kills and 16 digs. Walton added a whopping 51 assists, 13 digs and four aces; McMichael finished with 31 digs and four assists; Killian Armstrong had a team-high three blocks; and Karsyn Curry had 15 digs.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to second-place rival Red Oak on Tuesday evening, looking to virtually sew up the district championship with a victory. They will host Corsicana on Friday and travel to Waco University next Tuesday.