HHS to face Aubrey in area round

Mirror report

The District 11-4A champion Heritage High School volleyball team was scheduled to play Aubrey in the area round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at River Oaks Castleberry High School.

Aubrey defeated Carrollton Ranchview in their bi-district pairing on Thursday night, 25-9, 25-19, 25-8. Tuesday night’s winner will advance to play either Melissa or Alvarado in the Region II quarterfinals this weekend.

The Jaguars (19-8) defeated Wilmer-Hutchins, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9, on Thursday in the bi-district round of the 4A Region II playoffs at Lancaster High School.

No statistics were available for the match.

The Jags traveled to Maypearl last Tuesday for a warm-up match and came away with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win.

Senior captain Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 12 kills, five blocks and nine digs, while Hayden Brunson and Kensey Clifton had 17 and 10 assists respectively, Cayla Williams contributed seven blocks, and Rhali Adams finished with 12 digs.

For Maypearl, Nanea Storm had eight kills, while Zoe Huskins finished with five blocks and Lex Berryman added four blocks. Carsen Young had 13 digs, Katy McMullin finished with 10 digs, and Meagan Price issued 10 assists.