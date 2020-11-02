Lady Panthers hone in on 14-5A title

Mirror report

It was a successful week for the Class 5A No. 4-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers volleyball team, with three District 14-5A victories that put them on the verge of a district championship and bumped them up a spot in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.

In Red Oak last Tuesday, Kenna Buchanan had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Aryn Walton added 11 kills, 32 assists and 17 digs as the Lady Panthers battled to a four-set win over the third-place Lady Hawks, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22.

Jenna McMichael had a match-high 21 digs and was 24-of-25 on serve receptions for Midlothian (16-1, 9-0), while Kennedy King had five blocks.

Megan O’Neal had nine kills, 11 digs and four blocks for Red Oak (10-10, 6-2), while Brooke O’Neal finished with eight kills and five blocks, and Hayley Bryan added seven kills. Mizani McKellar and Makinzie Taplin added 14 and 10 digs respectively, and Taplin and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero finished with 18 and 12 assists respectively as well.

On Friday evening, the Lady Panthers played host to Corsicana and rolled once again in straight sets, 25-6, 25-11, 25-16. Buchanan finished with nine kills and 10 digs, and Walton added eight kills, 11 digs and 19 assists. McMichael had 10 digs, King served four aces, and Peyton Rigsby finished with nine assists.

MHS closed out the week on Saturday afternoon at home with a make-up match against Waco University and rolled to an easy 25-8, 25-7, 25-13 sweep. Lots of Lady Panthers contributed in the match, with Buchanan notching nine kills and seven aces. Walton and Payton Rink had six kills each, McMichael had a team-high 13 digs and Walton dished out 27 assists.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Waco University on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

This weekend, they will host Cleburne at 5 p.m. and will travel to Denton Braswell for a noon non-district match on Saturday. After an open date next Tuesday, MHS will end the regular season next Friday, Nov. 13, at second-place Joshua.