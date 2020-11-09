Jags fall to Aubrey in area round

Mirror report

RIVER OAKS — The Heritage High School volleyball team drew a tough opponent for the area round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs and fell in straight sets to the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals last Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, at Castleberry High School.

The Jaguars, who made it all the way to the Class 4A Region III finals a year ago but graduated two Division I starters, finish with a 19-9 overall record, but not before winning their third straight district championship.

The Jags will graduate senior captain Elizabeth Schmidt, who led the team in just aboutevery category: kills (371), total blocks (37), serving aces (79) and digs (259). Senior setter Hayden Brunson, who led the team with 394 assists, was second in digs with 180 and was third with 127 kills, will also graduate, as will classmate Zoe Isom.

However, the future remains bright for HHS with three more seasons ahead for freshman Grace Sweeney, who made an immediate impact this fall with 136 kills and 170 digs. Among others who will be back who played significant minutes are juniors Kensey Clifton, Sydney Dickson, Rhali Adams and Kenlee Ponivas; and sophomores Allie Schmidt and Emilee Casey.

Aubrey (19-7) advanced to face Melissa in the Region II quarterfinals on Friday and won that match, 17-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10. They were set to face Gilmer in the region semifinals this week.