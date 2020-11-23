Lady Panthers open playoffs with win

Mirror report

DALLAS — The Midlothian Lady Panthers dropped the second set against Forney, but regrouped and powered their way to a 25-11, 24-16, 25-14, 25-14 match victory against the Lady Jackrabbits in a Class 5A Region II bi-district volleyball playoff match at Dallas’ Ellis Davis Field House on Friday night.

The District 14-5A champion Lady Panthers (19-3) advanced to the area round, where they were scheduled to take on Lufkin (16-7) on Monday night at Lindale High School. Lufkin is the third-place team out of District 16-5A.

The winner will face either Highland Park or Hallsville in the region quarterfinals this weekend. Highland Park swept Corsicana out of the bi-district round, 25-19, 25-3, 25-8.

On the other side of the regional bracket, 14-5A members Joshua and Cleburne also exited in the bi-district round, with Joshua losing to North Forney, 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, and Cleburne falling in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11.