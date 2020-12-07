MHS ends standout year vs. Lovejoy

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

DALLAS — The Lady Panthers of Midlothian gave a valiant effort in facing the unstoppable Lovejoy High School volleyball team on Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, at the Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas.

The Lady Leopards traveled from their home city of Lucas, Texas in south central Collin County, near Allen. This undefeated squad (now 24-0) came into the Class 5A Region II semifinals to wreak havoc for the Lady Panthers, and thus, sank the hopes of Midlo’s chance to advance to the upcoming UIL state volleyball match slated for this Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The Lady Leopards downed the MHS group in 3 straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12.

Sophomore Kenna Buchanan finished with eight kills for MHS, while classmate Jenna McMichael had 11 digs. Senior Aryn Walton, who has signed with Dallas Baptist, finished her high school volleyball career with 20 assists.

Leading the assault by the Lady Leopards was standout senior outside hitter Cecily Bramschreiber. who had 15 total kills during the three-set sweep. Rosemary Archer, a junior, added 11 kills.

The first set was a close battle, with Midlothian making it a dogfight in the beginning, but their confidence started to fade as Lovejoy went on a roll and got far enough ahead to take the initial bout.

From there, it was even more difficult for the Panthers to keep up. The talented, very tall, and aggressive ladies from Lovejoy High were determined to keep their perfect winning streak alive — and they did it in a very convincing manner.

Lovejoy was scheduled to face Grapevine on Monday in a 5A state semifinal match at Coppell High School as the Lady Leopards pursue an eighth state championship. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the UIL is not holding a centralized tournament.

On the other hand, Midlothian can be very proud of the outstanding year they had, closing out the season with a solid record of 21-4.

Head coach for the Lady Panthers is Shain Sackett, and his varsity assistant coach is Tanya Hydes. Other assistants are Kelly Hutchinson, Raegan Hydes and Laura Snipes.