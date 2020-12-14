MHS, HHS clean up in all-district awards

The voting took place before District 14-5A champion Midlothian High School made a run to the Class 5A Region II semifinals, but it showed the Lady Panthers’ league-leading 10 selections to the all-district volleyball teams were well-deserved.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up the 2020 season with their first-ever outright district volleyball championship, finishing 9-1 in district play and 22-4 overall. Only undefeated eight-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy stood in the Lady Panthers’ way this fall.

MHS received five of the eight superlative awards, and senior Aryn Walton was named Most Valuable Player after a season in which she amassed 807 assists along with 274 digs and 146 kills. Walton will continue her volleyball career at Dallas Baptist.

Sophomore Kenna Buchanan was voted as Hitter of the Year with 316 kills, along with 294 digs and 23 aces. Junior Uryah Guevara was named Blocker of the Year with 35.5 total blocks, sophomore Jenna McMichael was the Defender of the Year with 480 digs, and head coach Shain Sackett was named Coach of the Year.

The Lady Panthers garnered three first-team all-district honorees: junior Killian Armstrong, junior Kennedy King and senior Karsyn Curry. Junior Payton Rink and sophomore Lauren Safrit were second-team all-district.

HHS awards

After finishing as District 11-4A champions for the third year in a row, Heritage High School ended up with 10 total selections to the volleyball all-district team.

Senior Elizabeth Schmidt was named district MVP. Schmidt finished with 81 aces, 192 points off serve, and 386 kills, which led the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Freshman Grace Sweeney was chosen as Newcomer of the Year.

Junior Rhali Adams and senior Hayden Brunson were both named to the all-district first team. Adams finished the season with 211 digs with 112 oints off serve, 83 assists and 39 aces; while Brunson had 190 points off serve, 129 kills, 16 blocks, 408 assists and 189 digs on the year.

Junior Sydney Dickson and sophomore Emilee Casey were second-team all-district. The quartet of Kenlee Ponivas, Zoe Isom, Allie Schmidt and Cayla Williams were honorable mention.

Named to the 11-4A academic all-district team were nine student-athletes from HHS: Adams, Brunson, Dickson, Ponivas, Allie and Elizabeth Schmidt, Sweeney, Williams and Sabrina Bryan.

The Jags finished 19-9 overall and a perfect 12-0 in district play, reaching the area round of the 4A Region II playoffs.