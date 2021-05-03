Ex-HHS coach hired at Braswell

Mirror report

Former Heritage High School head volleyball coach Timmi Blackshear has been hired to the same position at Class 6A Denton Braswell.

Blackshear takes over a Lady Bengals volleyball program that has struggled throughout its five-season history, with only one playoff berth in 2018.

“That idea of potentially getting to experience a lot of firsts with the program is super appealing and exciting,” Blackshear told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “Doing my research of the athletes they have here and the administration … I feel like I’m going into one of the best opportunities in the state, for sure.”

Blackshear was hired in 2017 as HHS head coach and within two seasons, guided the Jaguars to the Class 4A state semifinals. She was named the District 17-4A Coach of the Year following that season.

Blackshear resigned in January 2019 to pursue her master’s degree in education. In the meantime, she spent time as a character coach at TCU working with the school’s volleyball and soccer teams.

In two seasons at Heritage, Blackshear built a 67-21 record that included nine postseason match wins. She was the 2018 District 17-4A Coach of the Year, leading HHS to a 34-15 overall record, and was a finalist for what is now the Ellis County High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year award.

Before coming to Midlothian ISD, Blackshear spent two seasons as the head coach at Cleburne. She started her career at Woodsboro as an assistant coach in 2009 before becoming head coach at Athens in 2010. After a year as an assistant at Richardson, she spent a year as head coach at Ferris in 2012. She then went to South Grand Prairie for two seasons as an assistant and Cleburne for two seasons before taking the HHS head coaching post.

Blackshear, a native of Big Spring, played volleyball at Schreiner University and later transferred to Texas Tech University, graduating in 2009.