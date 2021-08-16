Volleyball Jags break even to start year

Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball team came out of its first week of action with an even record against withering competition as the Jaguars participated in the Methodist Medical Center Mansfield Tournament over the weekend.

On the opening day of the tournament at Mansfield High School, the Jags swept best-of-three matches over Fort Worth North Side and Hurst Bell and stretched host Mansfield High to three sets before falling 22-25, 25-23, 25-16.

On Friday at Lake Ridge, HHS dropped 2-0 matches against Colleyville Heritage and Hereford, but bounced back with a 25-16, 26-28, 25-20 victory over Midland High.

The Jags closed out the tourney on Saturday with a three-set win over Midland Legacy and losses to Lubbock Coronado and Dumas.

Tournament highlights included 11 kills each by junior Emilee Casey and sophomore Grace Sweeney against Mansfield High and a dozen digs each by seniors Rhali Adams and Kensey Clifton in the same match. Clifton also had 29 assists. Against Midland, Sweeney and Sydney Dickson led the way with 13 and 11 kills respectively and Clifton issued 41 helpers.

After opening the year with a straight-set loss at Kennedale on Aug. 9, the Jags swept both ends of a dual match the next day, sweeping both Lindale and host Kaufman. Adams had 21 digs against Kaufman, and Clifton finished with 33 assists.

The Jags (6-6) were scheduled to host North Forney in their first home match of the season. They will compete in the Allen tournament this upcoming weekend and will return home to face Stephenville next Tuesday.