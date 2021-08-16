MHS bounces back in tourney

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School volleyball team had one rough day in the Methodist Medical Center Mansfield Tournament last weekend, but bounced back with five match wins in a row to end the first week of play with a winning record.

The Lady Panthers dropped pool games on Thursday to Frisco Heritage, Keller Timber Creek and El Paso Franklin. But on Friday, the team bounced back and swept all three matches against Canyon, Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Summit.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers closed out with wins over Midland and Timber Creek before dropping their final match of the tournament to Waxahachie, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15. All of MHS’ tournament matches were played at Summit.

The Lady Panthers (7-4) opened the 2021 season on Monday, Aug. 9 with a sweep at Duncanville, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13. The next day, MHS traveled to Timber Creek and battled to a four-set win, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

MHS was scheduled to travel to Forney for a non-district match on Tuesday. They will compete in the Granbury tournament this weekend, with matches against Fort Worth Paschal, East View and Stephenville on Thursday. The rest of the weekend tournament schedule was still to be determined.

After the tournament, the Lady Panthers will visit Mansfield Lake Ridge next Tuesday, Aug. 24.