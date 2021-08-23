Jags put up brave fight in Allen tourney

Mirror report

ALLEN — Facing much-larger teams, the Heritage High School volleyball team fought valiantly but was outmatched in the Allen tournament last week, notching one match win in six outings.

The Jaguars got a wake-up call in the first set against Class 5A Prosper Rock Hill on Friday, but improved in the second set in a 25-9, 25-20 loss. Then the Jags played a very close match against 6A McKinney High, losing 27-25, 25-27, 25-22. HHS closed out against 5A Frisco High and again it was a very tight match, with Frisco winning 14-25, 25-21, 26-24.

Highlights included 17 kills by Grace Sweeney against McKinney and Frisco each, five service aces by Emilee Casey against McKinney, and the trio of Allie Schmidt, Casey and Rhali Adams combining for 42 digs vs. McKinney. Schmidt and Kensey Clifton shared setting duties and combined for 33 assists in the McKinney match and 29 assists against Frisco.

HHS departed on Saturday with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 loss to Dallas Hockaday, a 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Houston Cypress Creek and a 25-17, 25-20 loss to Richardson Pearce.

Last Tuesday in non-district play, the Jags hosted Class 5A North Forney and came away with a straight-set victory, winning 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

Sweeney led the way with 13 kills, while Sydney Dickson and Cayla Williams each added six kills and two blocks. Clifton recorded 32 assists, Casey served three aces and had a team-high 13 digs, and Adams had a dozen digs.

The Jags (8-11) were scheduled to host Stephenville on Tuesday night at the HHS main gym. They will compete starting Thursday in the Volleypalooza tournament in Leander, which will be their third and final tournament of the regular season. The Jags will return home to host 4A No. 7-ranked Argyle next Tuesday, Aug. 31.