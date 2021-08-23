Lady Panthers go 7-2 at Granbury

Mirror report

GRANBURY — The Midlothian Lady Panthers enjoyed another winning weekend in volleyball tournament play, winning seven of nine matches in the Granbury tournament.

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers eased through three sweeps in a row, defeating Fort Worth Paschal 25-21, 25-16, Georgetown East View 25-12, 25-14 and Stephenville 25-23, 25-18,

The following day, MHS swept host Granbury 25-15, 25-12 before running into Amarillo Tascosa, dropping a hard-fought match in three sets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The team bounced back with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Richland.

Then on Saturday, the Lady Panthers were tripped up in their second match of the tournament against Stephenville, falling 25-19, 17-25, 25-14. MHS was able to end the weekend in winning fashion by beating Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 and Burleson Centennial 25-18, 26-28, 25-18.

On Tuesday of last week, the Lady Panthers battled to a five-set road victory over Forney, 26-24, 25-19, 10-25, 20-25, 15-10.

The Lady Panthers (15-6) were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday for a non-district match. They will participate in the Arlington tournament starting on Thursday, then will make their long-awaited home debut against DasCHE at MHS Arena next Tuesday, Aug. 31.