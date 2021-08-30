Jags notch 4 wins vs. tough foes

Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball team faced another week of tough competition, with a very close five-set loss to state-ranked Stephenville followed by three days of action at the Volleypalooza tournament in Leander where the team went 4-4 and won their bracket on Saturday.

The Jaguars (12-16) began the week with a 17-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 15-13 loss to the Class 4A No. 13-ranked Honeybees at the HHS gymnasium last Tuesday.

Grace Sweeney had a team-high 18 kills along with four blocks, and Emilee Casey added 14 kills and 21 digs. Rhali Adams finished with 20 digs and five aces; Cayla Williams finished with four blocks; Kensey Clifton recorded 29 assists and 15 digs; and Allie Schmidt had 21 assists and 10 digs.

The team then headed south for Volleypalooza and held their own against some Class 6A teams, dropping a 25-23, 25-22 match to Pearland Dawson and a 25-21, 25-12 match to Round Rock before defeating Klein Collins, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23.

On Friday, the Jags began the day with a 21-25, 25-20, 28-26 win over Leander before losing to Aledo 25-21, 25-23 and to Waxahachie 25-21, 25-19. The team ended the tournament strong with two victories, over San Antonio Warren 9-25, 25-16, 25-23 and over San Antonio Johnson 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.

Tournament highlights for HHS included Sweeney’s 11 kills and Schmidt’s 11 assists against Pearland Dawson; Casey’s 13 kills, Clifton’s 21 assists and 21 digs, and Adams’ 14 digs against Leander; and Sydney Dickson’s four aces against Warren.

With tournament play finished for the regular season, the Jags were scheduled to host Argyle on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Glen Rose on Friday and will host South Grand Prairie for their final non-district match next Tuesday, Sept. 7.