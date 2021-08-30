MHS spikers show well in Arlington meet

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School volleyball team reached the finals of the Arlington ISD Tournament over the weekend and finished as runner-up on Saturday with their second loss of the season against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Lady Panthers (19-7), who got a mention in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A statewide volleyball poll, opened the tournament with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of North Crowley on Friday, then followed that with a 26-28, 25-11, 25-20, 25 18 win over Birdville in the second round.

MHS advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, where they faced Burleson Centennial and rolled to a 25-15, 25-19, 24-14 sweep. Against Tascosa in the championship match, it was a battle the whole way as the Lady Panthers took the third set decisively, but the Lady Rebels prevailed, 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24.

In non-district play last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers picked up a 25-19, 25-9, 25-22 sweep over Class 6A Mansfield Lake Ridge.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host DasCHE at MHS Arena on Tuesday evening in their first home match of the season after playing their first 26 matches away. They will travel to Mesquite Horn on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. first serve, which will be their final tune-up for the District 14-5A opener on Sept. 10 at Ennis.