HHS stuns No. 8 Argyle at home

Mirror report

Their record doesn’t show it because of a brutal tournament schedule, but the Midlothian Heritage volleyball team is showing they should once again be a tough out when playoff time arrives.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney recorded 18 kills and junior Emilee Casey added 11 kills as the Jaguars picked up a signature victory on their home floor on Tuesday night, sweeping Class 4A No. 8-ranked Argyle, 29-27, 25-22, 27-25.

Casey also served four aces and added 13 digs in the win, and Rhali Adams had a team-high 20 digs. Allie Schmidt and Kensey Clifton each contributed 18 assists, and Cayla Williams made three blocks.

Every set was a battle as the match twice went to extra points, with the Jags pulling out each set.

Sophomore Camryn Heiser finished with nine kills for the visiting Lady Eagles (17-6), who were swept in a best-of-five match for only the second time this season.

The Jags (13-16) were to travel to Glen Rose for a non-district match on Friday.

They were scheduled to host South Grand Prairie on Tuesday night before jumping into District 11-4A play this Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home against 4A No. 17-ranked Alvarado.