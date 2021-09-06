No. 22 MHS enters district play on a roll

Mirror report

Capping off a successful week of preparation for the upcoming District 14-5A season, the Midlothian Lady Panthers were firing on all cylinders on Friday night as they quickly dismissed Mesquite Horn in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18, at MHS Arena.

Junior Kenna Buchanan paced the Lady Panther attack with 14 kills. Jenna McMichael and Killian Armstrong added three aces each, and Armstrong also had a team-high four blocks. Karli Rector dished out 13 assists, freshman Lilian Garay added eight assists, and Lauren Safrit, Taylor Kay and McMichael all tied for the team lead with 13 digs.

The Lady Panthers (21-7) this week entered the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A volleyball poll at No. 22 after they received a mention in last week’s rankings.

The Lady Panthers also earned win No. 20 on the season as they swept Cedar Hill DasCHE at MHS Arena last Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16, with Buchanan’s 13 kills and 18 digs leading the way again.

Kennedy King chipped in with seven kills, McMichael served four aces, Armstrong added 22 digs and three blocks, and Safrit notched 10 digs. Rector, Chloe Hallmark and Garay shared the setting load with 16, nine and eight assists respectively.

The Lady Panthers enjoy a Tuesday night off and will open District 14-5A play at Ennis next Friday at 5 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 14, they will travel to friendly rival Red Oak for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.