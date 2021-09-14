Jags dominate No. 12 Alvarado in loop opener

Mirror report

The rapidly-improving Heritage High School volleyball team opened their quest for a fourth-straight District 11-4A championship at home with a resounding three-set sweep against Class 4A No. 12-ranked Alvarado on Friday afternoon, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney set the pace with 16 kills and three aces for the Jaguars (16-18, 1-0), who extended their match win streak to six. Junior Allie Schmidt added eight kills and 10 assists, and junior Emilee Casey served a whopping eight aces and added three blocks.

Senior Sydney Dickson recorded three aces and classmate Kensey Clifton had two as HHS served a total of 19 on the afternoon. Clifton also had 17 assists, and senior Kenlee Ponivas had a team-high eight digs.

The Jags stretched their district win streak to 33 matches in a row, going back to a 3-2 loss to state tournament-bound Glen Rose in the 2017 regular-season finale.

The Jags got 13 kills and four aces from Casey as they swept Class 6A South Grand Prairie, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 in their final non-district match last Tuesday night.

Sweeney added nine kills and three aces, Schmidt finished with five kills and 15 assists, and Clifton chipped in with 14 assists and nine digs for the Jags.

Heritage was scheduled to travel to always-tough Godley on Tuesday evening. They will host Ferris on Friday afternoon with first serve set for 4:30 p.m., then will visit Life Waxahachie next Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.