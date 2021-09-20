HHS’ district win streak snapped at 33

Mirror report

GODLEY — All streaks must come to an end, and Heritage High School suffered its first volleyball district setback since 2017 on Tuesday night as the Godley Lady Wildcats beat the Jaguars, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 in a District 11-4A showdown.

The Jags’ district win streak ended at 33 matches in a row, going back to a 3-2 loss to state tournament-bound Glen Rose in the 2017 regular-season finale. Godley (22-7, 2-0) broke into the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll at No. 20 with the win.

Aces by Kensey Clifton and Grace Sweeney and kills by Allie Schmidt and Sydney Dickson highlighted the first set for the Jags. In the second set, a Sweeney block provided a great start and Dickson made it set point with a finish at 24-23, but Godley won the next three points to take control of the match, two sets to none.

Emilee Casey killed at 8-7 in the third set to give HHS hope at extending the match, but the Lady Cats took over from there.

Sweeney led the Jags with 13 kills and Casey added 10 kills and seven digs. Rhali Adams recorded nine digs and Allie Schmidt seven digs, and Clifton finished with 22 assists and three aces.

HHS (17-18, 1-1) bounced back on Friday afternoon with a dominant straight-set match win against 4A No. 15 Ferris at home, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14. Statistics were not available as of press time on Monday evening.

The Jags were scheduled to visit Life Waxahachie on Tuesday. They will host Venus on Friday and will travel to expansion team Frisco Emerson on Sept. 28 as they have a district bye.