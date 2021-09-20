No. 16 Lady Panthers sweep rival Red Oak

Mirror report

RED OAK — Round one of the rivalry series between Red Oak and Midlothian went to the visiting Lady Panthers last Tuesday evening, as the Class 5A No. 16-ranked Lady Panthers won in three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 in a District 14-5A match.

Junior Kenna Buchanan led MHS with 16 kills. Senior Killian Armstrong added 10 kills, two blocks and five aces, sophomore Angelina Masojc had nine kills and junior Jenna McMichael had 25 digs. Junior Karli Rector finished with 18 assists and freshman Lilian Garay had 15 assists.

For Red Oak (11-19, 1-1), junior Gracie Lee led the attack with 15 kills and three blocks. Makinzie Taplin had 16 assists, 11 digs and an ace; Kennedy Washington added eight kills; Mizani McKellar recorded a dozen digs; and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 12 assists for the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Panthers (24-7, 3-0) kept the train rolling on Friday evening with a 3-0 Senior Night sweep against Corsicana.

Buchanan had 13 saves in the win, while Kennedy King had six kills and three aces. McMichael had 11 digs, Uryah Guevara had four total blocks and Rector finished with 21 assists.

Midlothian was slated to travel to Waco University on Tuesday. On Friday they will host the Cleburne Lady Jackets and will have an open date on Tuesday to prepare for a tough road match against Joshua on Oct. 1 that will wrap up the initial leg of district play.

The Lady Panthers moved up four notches in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A volleyball poll.

On Sept. 10, the Lady Panthers took a straight-set victory over Ennis, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 to slingshot themselves into family play. Buchanan had 15 kills and 13 digs, McMichael 13 digs and three aces, Armstrong four blocks, Garay 21 assists, Rector 14 assists, and Lauren Safrit a dozen digs.