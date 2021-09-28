Volleyball Jags dispatch Venus, Life

Mirror report

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars hosted Venus on Friday evening in District 11-4A volleyball play and came away with a straight-set victory, 25-8, 25-8, 25-11, to nose above the .500 mark overall for the first time since defeating North Forney on Aug. 17.

The Jags (19-18, 4-1) won their third district match in a row since snapping their 33-game loop win streak two weeks ago at Godley.

Last Tuesday night, HHS invaded the Gingerbread City and came away with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs to finally reach the break-even point after a brutal pre-district schedule.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney had 13 kills to lead the way. Emilee Casey added six kills, Allie Schmidt 15 assists and 10 digs, and Kensey Clifton 10 digs for the Jags.

With a district bye on Tuesday night, the Jags were scheduled to infiltrate McKinney city limits to take on brand-new school Frisco Emerson for a non-district match that same evening. City and school district boundaries cross each other often in that part of the Metroplex.

The Jags will return to loop action against Hillsboro on Friday at 4:30 p.m., and will travel to Alvarado to start the second half of 11-4A play next Tuesday with varsity first serve at 6 p.m.