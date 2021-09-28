Lady Panthers still on top in district

Mirror report

WACO — The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers made the most of their trip down Interstate 35 last Tuesday night as they handled Waco University, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 to stay alone atop the District 14-5A standings.

Kenna Buchanan once again sparked MHS with 13 kills. Kennedy King added eight kills and five blocks, and Lauren Safrit had seven kills, 18 digs and four service aces. Jenna McMichael had 15 digs and three aces, and Karli Rector dished out 30 assists in the easy victory.

The Lady Panthers (26-7, 5-0) hosted Cleburne on Friday evening and rolled to a three-set sweep, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13, stretching their match win streak to seven in a row. No match statistics were available as of press time late Monday evening.

Despite the successful week, the Lady Panthers dropped two notches in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A statewide poll.

MHS drew the district open date on Tuesday night, and will travel to joint-second-place Joshua on Friday for what should be a challenging match to close out the first half of 14-5A play. The Lady Panthers have yet to drop a set in district to this point.

Next Tuesday they will start the second leg of the district schedule at home against cross-county and Highway 287 rival Ennis.