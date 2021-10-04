Jags reach 20-win plateau on year

Mirror report

McKINNEY — Upstart Frisco Emerson proved to be a tough nut to crack, but the Heritage Jaguars overcame a second-set loss and went on to win in four sets, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, in non-district action last Tuesday night for their 20th match win of the year.

Grace Sweeney racked up an impressive 23 kills in the match, while Sydney Dickson finished with eight kills, Kensey Clifton had seven kills and 23 assists, and Emilee Casey added six kills, 22 digs and seven aces. Rhali Adams finished with 11 digs and Allie Schmidt had six kills, two blocks, 17 assists and 10 digs.

Emerson is a brand-new Frisco ISD school that won’t play a full varsity schedule until next year.

The Jaguars returned to District 11-4A play on Friday at home against Hillsboro and rolled to a three-set sweep, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15. In the match, Lady Panther senior setter Clifton reached the 1,000-assist mark for her career.

The Jags (21-18, 5-1) were scheduled to travel to Alvarado on Tuesday night. They will host Class 4A No. 14 Godley (26-7, 6-0) on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. first serve, looking for payback for their first district loss since 2017 last month. They then will travel to Ferris next Tuesday.