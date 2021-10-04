MHS tightens grip on 14-5A net lead

Mirror report

JOSHUA — The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers not only asserted their dominion over District 14-5A volleyball on Friday night, but put an exclamation point on the first half of the district slate with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-10 sweep at third-place Joshua.

The Lady Panthers (27-7, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in 14-5A play and enter the second leg of district with a 1-game lead over rapidly-improving Red Oak and a 2-game lead over the host Lady Owls (19-15, 4-2). They can mathematically clinch a playoff berth as early as this Friday.

Kenna Buchanan led MHS with 14 kills, followed by Kennedy King with eight and Lauren Safrit with six as the Lady Panthers shared the spoils above the net. Jenna McMichael added 18 digs, Karli Rector 19 assists and freshman Lilian Garay 15 assists in the victory.

The Lady Panthers began the week with a straight-set sweep of fourth-place Cleburne last Tuesday, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13.

Buchanan once again fronted a balanced MHS effort with 13 kills and 11 digs. McMichael added 25 digs, Safrit had seven kills and 15 digs, and Killian Armstrong finished with four kills and four blocks. Garay dished out 17 helpers and Rector 11.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Ennis on Tuesday night. They have a huge home match this Friday against second-place Red Oak at 5 p.m. that will likely determine the fate of the 14-5A race. They will also venture to Corsicana next Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.