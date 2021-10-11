Jags move back into tie for first

Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball team put themselves back on track for at least a share of the District 11-4A volleyball championship on Friday night as they rallied from a set down to defeat Class 4A No. 14-ranked Godley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-10.

The Jaguars (23-18, 7-1) moved into a tie with the Lady Wildcats for first place with the victory and avenged a loss in the previous meeting on Sept. 14 at Godley that snapped a 33-game HHS district win streak. If form holds, HHS and Godley would finish as co-champions and would either play off for seeding or flip a coin.

Junior Emilee Casey’s kill closed out the first set on a winning note, then the Jags had to weather the storm as Godley (26-8, 7-1) took the next two hard-fought frames to go up two sets to one. The Jags were a point away from taking the third set as sophomore Grace Sweeney finished for a 25-24 lead, but the Lady Cats took the next three points.

In the fourth set, HHS zoomed out to a 12-3 advantage after a huge block by Sydney Dickson, and Sweeney leveled the match at two apiece with her set-clinching kill. The Jags went on to take the fifth and deciding set.

Last Tuesday at Alvarado, the host Lady Indians stunned HHS in the first set, but that motivated the Jags in the following three sets en route to a 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 result.

Sweeney continued to dominate the net with 14 kills, and added eight aces as HHS served up 19 total as a team. Senior Kensey Clifton contributed 21 assists and 12 blocks.

Allie Schmidt double-doubled with 11 assists and 10 digs; Casey had four aces and two blocks; Rhali Adams added three aces and 14 digs; and Cayla Williams also had two blocks.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve. They will host Life Waxahachie on Friday at 4:30 p.m., and will travel to Venus next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start. Following an open date next Friday, Oct. 22, they will close out the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Hillsboro.