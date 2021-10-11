Lady Panthers clinch playoff berth

Mirror report

The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers clinched a playoff berth and set their sights on a District 14-5A championship on Friday night after sweeping Red Oak, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10, at Frank Seale Middle School.

Junior Kenna Buchanan, who recorded her 1,000th career kill last Tuesday against Ennis, and Killian Armstrong each had a dozen kills to lead the way for the Lady Panthers (29-7, 8-0). Angelina Masojc and Lauren Safrit each had two blocks, Karli Rector adde 21 assists and freshman Lilian Garay had 10 assists.

The back row was very balanced, with libero Jenna McMichael leading the way with nine digs and Buchanan and Safrit each contributing seven digs.

Gracie Lee led Red Oak (16-20, 6-2) with seven kills. Mizani McKellar added nine digs, Makinzie Taplin eight digs, and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero and Taplin finished with seven assists each.

Last Tuesday night, Buchanan led the way with 11 kills and achieved her career milestone as the Lady Panthers tripled their pleasure, brooming county rival Ennis by identical set scores of 25-13.

Safrit contributed seven kills and 11 digs, and Armstrong also contributed seven kills.

McMichael added 18 digs and three aces, Rector had 22 assists and Garay had 14 assists for the Lady Panthers.

McMichael ranks second in the state in total digs with 582, according to statistics reported by coaches on MaxPreps.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday evening as the finish line for the regular season draws nearer. They will host Waco University on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve, and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

MHS has a bye on Friday, Oct. 22 and will host Joshua on Tuesday, Oct. 26 for the final match before the playoffs begin. The Lady Panthers lead both Red Oak and Joshua by 2 games in the loss column entering Tuesday’s action.