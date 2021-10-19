Jags topple Lady Mustangs in 4 sets

Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball team spotted visiting Life Waxahachie the first set on Friday afternoon before waking up and powering past the Lady Mustangs, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13 in District 11-4A play for their ninth match victory in a row.

After dropping the opening set, HHS started the second set strong and evened the match with strong play by Cayla Williams, who recorded a kill and a block back-to-back. The third set was complete domination by the Jags, who led by as much as 20-3, and Allie Schmidt’s kill on set point put HHS up 2-1.

The Jags had a tough match against Ferris last Tuesday, but came away with a closely-played 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.

The opening set was tight all the way as the Lady Jackets hung tough, but a Sydney Dickson kill and a Rhali Adams ace broke a 23-all tie and gave HHS the 1-0 match lead. The second set was a little less tense as Williams’ block opened up an 18-11 gap en route to taking a 2-0 lead.

The Jags (25-18, 9-1) were slated to visit Venus on Tuesday evening. They have an open date on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next Tuesday at Hillsboro.

The Jags entered the week with a half-game lead on Godley (28-8, 8-1) in the 11-4A standings, with Ferris (21-8, 5-4) in third and Alvarado fourth.