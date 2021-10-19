MHS locks up top playoff seed

Mirror report

The Class 5A No. 16-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers defended their home floor with ease on Friday evening, handling District 15-4A opponent Waco University, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7, to clinch a No. 1 playoff seed and no worse than a tie for a second-straight district championship.

Junior Kenna Buchanan had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead a balanced attack at the net, as six players in all recorded five or more kills. Killian Armstrong added nine kills and three blocks, Uryah Guevara six kills, and Angelina Masojc, Lauren Safrit and Kennedy King all had five kills.

Safrit finished with 12 digs and Jenna McMichael 11 digs, while Karli Rector had 26 assists and Lilian Garay 15 assists in the win.

The Lady Panthers (31-7, 10-0) finally moved up two spots to No. 16 in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll after being stuck at No. 18 for several weeks.

Last Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers set the cruise control with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Corsicana, reaching the 30-win plateau for the year.

Buchanan led the way once again with 11 kills along with three aces. Armstrong added six kills, McMichael recorded 17 digs, Safrit had 12 digs and four aces, Rector and Garay combined for 14 and 12 assists respectively, and Guevara finished with two blocks for MHS.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to venture to Cleburne on Tuesday night and with a win would lock up the 14-5A championship outright. They have an open date this Friday and will close out the regular season next Tuesday at home against Joshua.