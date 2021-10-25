HHS zeroes in on championship

Mirror report

VENUS — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team stayed on course for a District 11-4A co-championship on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 sweep of Venus.

Grace Sweeney and Cayla Williams each had seven kills, Sydney Dickson six kills and Emilee Casey five kills as the Jaguars (26-18, 10-1) shared the spoils. Dickson also had four aces, while Kensey Clifton added 12 assists and 10 digs in the win.

The Jags drew the district bye on Friday. They were scheduled to travel to Hillsboro on Tuesday evening for a match to end the regular season. Also, Ferris was scheduled to travel to Alvarado on Tuesday to decide third and fourth place in 11-4A.

A tiebreaker match against Class 4A No. 18-ranked Godley for seeding is likely to take place this week for the Jags if the two teams remain tied for first place and finish as co-champs.

Heritage and Godley split their two meetings, with Godley snapping the Jags’ 33-game district win streak on Sept. 14 in Godley and HHS returning the favor last weekend on the Jags’ home floor.