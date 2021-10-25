MHS tunes up for volleyball playoffs

Mirror report

The District 14-5A champion Midlothian Lady Panthers are hitting the gas pedal as the playoffs approach, and took no prisoners last Tuesday in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 road rout of Cleburne.

The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Lady Panthers were led by Kenna Buchanan, who had 13 kills and 12 digs. Killian Armstrong added seven kills and three blocks, Karli Rector finished with 31 assists, Jenna McMichael had 25 digs, and Kennedy King and Uryah Guevara each had six kills.

Alacia Ledoux led Cleburne (11-20, 5-5), which has also clinched a postseason berth, with six kills.

MHS drew the district’s open date Friday, but the Lady Panthers traveled to Class 4A No. 10-ranked Kennedale for a non-district match on Saturday afternoon and came away with a hard-fought 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-20 win.

Big numbers were the order of the day as Rector finished with an eye-popping 50 assists, Armstrong recorded a team-high 15 kills, Buchanan had 14 kills, two blocks and 24 digs and King had 12 kills. Lauren Safrit added 14 digs and three blocks, McMichael finished with 19 digs, and Taylor Key served three aces.

The Lady Panthers (33-7, 11-0), who moved up a spot in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, were set to close out the 14-5A schedule on Tuesday evening at Dieterich Middle School against Joshua, which sits in third place.

The playoffs begin next week, but MHS’ bi-district opponent was still up in the air going into the final match day. In District 13-5A, North Forney, Royse City and Forney all entered Tuesday tied for second place with 9-4 district marks, behind 5A No. 1-ranked Highland Park.