No. 14 MHS beats Marshall in area round

Mirror report

TYLER — The Class 5A No. 14-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 area-round sweep over Marshall on Thursday night at Tyler High School.

Kenna Buchanan led the way for the Lady Panthers with 17 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Killian Armstrong added six kills, two blocks and two aces, Jenna McMichael finished with 21 digs, and Lauren Safrit contributed five kills and two aces. Karli Rector and Lilian Garay doled out 20 and 15 assists respectively in the victory.

In notching their 18th consecutive match win, the Lady Panthers (37-7) were scheduled to face 5A No. 2-ranked Highland Park in the 5A Region II quarterfinals on Monday night at Dallas’ Ellis Davis Field House. The Scots (38-6) handled Hallsville on Thursday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9.

On Monday night of last week, MHS traveled to Kaufman for its opening-round clash with Royse City in the 5A Region II bracket and cruised to a 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 sweep.

Safrit had a season-high 13 kills to go along with 13 digs, and Buchanan also recorded 13 kills for the Lady Panthers. Uryah Guevara added four blocks and McMichael had 19 digs.

Heritage def. Melissa 3-0

HIGHLAND PARK — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team reached the 30-win mark as the Jaguars swept Melissa, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, on Thursday night in Class 4A Region II area-round action at Highland Park High School.

Grace Sweeney had 12 kills, nine digs and four aces to pace the Jags. Emilee Casey added eight kills and 2 digs, and Cayla Williams also had eight kills. Kensey Clifton had 29 assists, Sydney Dickson wound up with three blocks and Rhali Adams had 10 digs.

Flying under the radar for most of the season because of a brutal pre-district schedule, the Jags (30-18) were scheduled to face Aubrey (27-9) in the 4A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday night at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

Since a Sept. 14 district loss at Godley, the Jags have won 14 matches in a row.