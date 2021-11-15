Jags’ season ends with loss to Aubrey

Mirror report

RICHARDSON — The 2021 volleyball season came to an end for Heritage High School last Tuesday as Aubrey swept the Jaguars, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, at J.J. Pearce High School in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals.

The Jags finish the season at 30-19 overall, but not before winning a share of a fourth straight district championship and the No. 1 playoff seeding.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney closed out the year with 16 more kills, bringing her season total to a school-record 559 kills along with 227 digs, 56 aces and 43 total blocks.

Seniors Kenlee Ponivas and Rhali Adams finished their final high school volleyball match with 13 and 10 digs respectively, and fellow senior Kensey Clifton added 27 assists in her prep swan song. Sydney Dickson and Cayla Williams are the team’s other seniors.

From the first serve, Aubrey took immediate control in the first set by going on a 6-2 run and never allowing the Jaguars to get within five points in part because of several HHS miscues.

Sydney Garrison compiled 18 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Aubrey, and Makayla Johnson added 20 digs. Gracie Bell had 25 assists along with five kills and six digs, and Lexi Temple finished with nine kills, two blocks and two digs.

Aubrey (29-10) advanced to the 4A Region II championship on Saturday and was swept by district colleague and 4A No. 1-ranked Celina, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20. The Lady Chaps also swept Sunnyvale on Friday evening in the region semifinals.