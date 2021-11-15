Highland Park gets payback for 2020 upset

Mirror report

DALLAS — Class 5A No. 2 Highland Park was on guard for a Midlothian upset bid this time around, and the Scots put way the No. 14 Lady Panthers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 27-25, in a Class 5A Region II volleyball quarterfinal match last Monday night at Ellis Davis Field House.

The Lady Panthers finish the year at 37-8 overall after winning the District 14-5A championship.

Last season, the Lady Panthers stunned Highland Park in the Region II quarterfinals to advance to the semis against eventual 5A state champion Lucas Lovejoy.

Junior Kenna Buchanan had 10 kills to lead the Lady Panthers, while classmate Jenna McMichael contributed 20 assists and Karli Rector, another junior, finished with 23 assists.

The Scots (39-7), however, fell to Frisco Reedy in five sets in the Region II semifinals on Friday at Prosper Rock Hill. Reedy in turn lost on Saturday in four sets to No. 1 Lovejoy, an eight-time state champion.

Three seniors — Kennedy King, Killian Armstrong and Uryah Guevara — played their final match for MHS, but the Lady Panthers look very strong for next year with the return of Buchanan at outside hitter and McMichael at libero, as well as emerging juniors Lauren Safrit and Rector and a promising freshman, Liliana Garay.