MHS’ Buchanan named 14-5A MVP

Midlothian junior Kenna Buchanan has been named the District 14-5A volleyball Most Valuable Player by the coaches in the district, leading three total superlative district honors for the district champion Lady Panthers for the 2021 season that recently was completed.

Buchanan finished the season with 560 kills, 426 digs, and passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career in October. Buchanan recently announced her commitment to play college volleyball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Additionally, senior Uryah Guevara was voted Blocker of the Year in the district, and junior Jenna McMichael was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year.

Guevara led the Lady Panthers with 106 total blocks on the season, while McMichael finished with 854 digs and 56 aces and was third on the team with 107 assists.

Senior Killian Armstrong, senior Kennedy King and junior Lauren Safrit were named first-team all-District 14-5A players. Junior Karli Rector and sophomore Angelina Masojc were second-team all-district selections; and junior Taylor Key and freshman Liliana Garay were honorable mention.

All of the above were also named to the academic all-district team.

The Lady Panthers finished with another successful season, going 37-8 and winning the 14-5A championship outright. MHS advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.