11-4A volleyball All-District
The 2021 all-District 11-4A volleyball team, as voted upon by district coaches:
MVP: Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage.
Hitter: Emma Burke, Godley.
Blocker of the year: Jaiden Wright, Alvarado.
Co-outstanding Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Adelle Grace, Life Waxahachie.
Defensive MVP: Haley Greer, Life Waxahachie.
Server: Emilee Casey, Midlothian Heritage.
Newcomer of the year: Baylee Mobley, Godley.
First team
Rhali Adams, Midlothian Heritage; Cayla Williams, Midlothian Heritage; Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage; Callie Ralston, Ferris; Arieanna Jefferson, Ferris; Taylor McFarland, Godley; Landry Karnes, Godley; Sam Newman, Alvarado.
Second team
Lilia Esquivel, Hillsboro; Mallorie Sexton, Hillsboro; Zyara Harrison, Ferris; Rylee Yarbourgh, Ferris; Amanda Aguinaga, Ferris; Gracie Farmer, Alvarado; Brooke Hickey, Godley; Logan Reed, Godley; Brynn Staton, Godley; Keely Wallen, Venus; Kenlee Ponivas, Midlothian Heritage; Allie Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage; Cortlynn Bennett, Waxahachie Life.