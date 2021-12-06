11-4A volleyball All-District

The 2021 all-District 11-4A volleyball team, as voted upon by district coaches:

Staff report
High school volleyball

MVP: Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage.

Hitter: Emma Burke, Godley.

Blocker of the year: Jaiden Wright, Alvarado.

Co-outstanding Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Adelle Grace, Life Waxahachie.

Defensive MVP: Haley Greer, Life Waxahachie.

Server: Emilee Casey, Midlothian Heritage.

Newcomer of the year: Baylee Mobley, Godley.

First team

Rhali Adams, Midlothian Heritage; Cayla Williams, Midlothian Heritage; Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage; Callie Ralston, Ferris; Arieanna Jefferson, Ferris; Taylor McFarland, Godley; Landry Karnes, Godley; Sam Newman, Alvarado.

Second team

Lilia Esquivel, Hillsboro; Mallorie Sexton, Hillsboro; Zyara Harrison, Ferris; Rylee Yarbourgh, Ferris; Amanda Aguinaga, Ferris; Gracie Farmer, Alvarado; Brooke Hickey, Godley; Logan Reed, Godley; Brynn Staton, Godley; Keely Wallen, Venus; Kenlee Ponivas, Midlothian Heritage; Allie Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage; Cortlynn Bennett, Waxahachie Life.