HHS’ Sweeney named 11-4A volleyball MVP

Following another championship volleyball season for Heritage High School, Jaguar sophomore Grace Sweeney has been named as the Most Valuable Player of District 11-4A by the coaches in the district.

Sweeney finished the season with 558 kills, 56 aces, 226 digs and 44 blocks. Additionally, she was a nominee for VYPE DFW Mid-Season Player of the Year as well as a Prep Dig Top 250 all-state nominee.

HHS senior Kensey Clifton was named Setter of the Year after finishing the season with 937 assists, 370 digs and 43 aces. Clifton this season reached 1,000 career assists and was a nominee for DFW Area High School Player of the Week.

Junior Emilee Casey was chosen as district Server of the Year after setting a new school record for aces in a season with 104.

Named first-team all-district were seniors Rhali Adams, Sydney Dickson and Cayla Williams, while Kenlee Ponivas and Allie Schmidt were chosen second-team all-district.

All of the above were also named Academic All-District as well as Sabrina Bryan, Kameron Chilcutt, Harli Elkins, Ashlynn Kerr and Ryleigh Rogers.

Despite having a 33-match district winning streak snapped by Godley in midseason, the Jaguars avenged the loss twice — including a tiebreaker match at the end of the regular season — to win the district’s No. 1 seed after claiming a share of their fourth consecutive district championship. The Jags reached the third round of the playoffs and won 30 matches on the year.