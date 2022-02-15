5 MISD volleyball players earn all-state honors

Midlothian ISD has received a combined total of five awards on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state volleyball team.

MHS senior Killian Armstrong was named third-team Class 5A all-state at middle blocker. Armstrong, a member of the District 14-5A all-district first team, was the team leader in sets played and finished the year with 326 kills, 26 aces and 102 total blocks.

Lady Panther teammate Kenna Buchanan was named honorable mention all-state at outside hitter. Buchanan, a junior, was named the District 14-5A volleyball Most Valuable Player by the coaches in the district. Buchanan finished the season with 560 kills and 426 digs, and passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career in October. Buchanan recently announced her commitment to play college volleyball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Libero Jenna McMichael of MHS was also named honorable mention all-state. McMichael, a junior, was the Defensive Player of the Year in 11-4A. She amassed 854 digs on the year and served a team-high 56 aces. and also contributed 107 assists. McMichael committed on Jan. 30 to play college volleyball at Dallas Baptist University.

In Class 4A, Heritage High School sophomore Grace Sweeney was voted as third-team all-state at outside hitter. Sweeney, who was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 11-4A by the coaches in the district, finished the season with 558 kills, 56 aces, 226 digs and 44 blocks. Additionally, she was a nominee for VYPE DFW Mid-Season Player of the Year as well as a Prep Dig Top 250 all-state nominee.

HHS senior setter Kensey Clifton was named as honorable mention all-state on the 4A team. Clifton, the 11-4A Setter of the Year, finished the season with 937 assists, 370 digs and 43 aces. Clifton this season reached 1,000 career assists and signed to play college volleyball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University two weeks ago.

Buchanan, McMichael, Sweeney and Clifton are also members of the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team.