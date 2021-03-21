Locals compete in state lift meet

Mirror report

CORPUS CHRISTI — Several Ellis County female powerlifters competed this weekend in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state championship meet.

Midlothian High School sent seven representatives to the Class 5A big school meet and finished tied for 26th place. The top MHS finishers were Madison DeLeon, who was sixth in the 165-pound weight classification and totaled 710 pounds; and Shy McKenzie, who also placed sixth in her weight class with a total of 745 pounds hoisted.

Grace Lopez was eighth in the 108-pound class with a 350-pound total lift, while Madeline Hodges was 9th in the 148-pound grouping with a 665-pound sum and Bonnie Bartlett totaled 455 pounds in the 123-pound class to finish 10th. Allison Ramsey and Kodi Loper competed for the Lady Panthers as well.

Waxahachie High School sent three competitors in Class 6A and finished tied for 28th overall. Lexi Chandler placed eighth in her weight class with a total lift of 800 pounds. Beatriz Garcia placed 11th in the 123-pound weight class with a total lift of 670 pounds, and Mia Hernandez competed as well but scratched in the deadlift.

Cassidy Miller of Life Waxahachie was the county’s only entry in the 4A big school meet, placing 11th in the 198 class with a total of 780 pounds lifted.

Palmer High School’s lone entry in 3A, Emily Turney, scratched in the squat in her division.