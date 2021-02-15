Delayed, not denied: MHS wrestling to begin state title pursuit March 1

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Wrestling season was delayed by the University Interscholastic League because of COVID-19, but competition is scheduled to commence soon. Midlothian High School’s practices began in January and are continuing on until the official start date of March 1.

Head Coach Bryan Shivers states, “The wrestling delay has been a drag, but we are getting a season and we are excited to be able to wrestle. Even with the restrictions, we are going to power through and feel positive about only having two to advance at each level. Regardless, we still feel we have a chance to win state as a team.”

In the meantime, the Panther wrestlers continue their school workouts and try to patiently await their time to hit the mats. Two of the top athletes in their wrestling program this year are a brother and sister team — senior Marshall Hodges and sophomore Maddie Hodges.

Maddie says, “The delayed start for our sport has made me become even more competitive than ever. Not only has wrestling been pushed-back, but now the U.I.L. has placed new policies on the number of athletes competing for district, regional, and state. Now, only the top two wrestlers in each weight class get to advance from district to regionals, and from regionals to state competition.”

The younger Hodges continues, “The U.I.L. has also changed venues for the competition for the boys and girls. With the new rules in place during the continuing COVID pandemic, the genders will be separated and held at two separate sights. That doesn’t mean a lot to most wrestling people, but when parents like my father and mother have two kids in the program, that makes it next to impossible for them to be able to be a spectator at both venues with my brother and me now being segregated for the time being.”

Mother Melanie Hodges confesses, “It makes it much more difficult for us as parents to watch our son and daughter compete at separate places, but we will work it out as best we can.”

Maddie expresses, “Regardless of all the changes, I’m thankful that we are able to wrestle this year!”

Big brother, senior Marshall Hodges, comes in as the runner-up to the state titlist in the “heavyweight” classification in last year’s meet. As a result, Marshall is currently ranked the No. 1 wrestler in this year’s competition in the State of Texas.

Marshall relays, “My biggest concern for this wrestling season is that we have another setback that could possibly prevent me from competing for the state championship scheduled for April 23-24. This has been a dream of mine since I was 6 years old. All that my teammates and I can do is pray and be grateful for every moment we have to compete on the mat. We have a great team this year with several talented athletes. I would like to see us go far this year and win state as a team!”

Besides Marshall being a team captain for 2021, he is joined by the other MHS captain, Felix Saunders, the 2020 state champion in the 126-pound class. Unfortunately, Saunders was unavailable for comment.