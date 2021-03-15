MHS wrestling gets off to good start

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Midlothian High School Panthers high school wrestling team took to the mats this weekend in a dual match against Dumas at Burleson Centennial on Friday, and separate dual matches at Midlothian’s home gymnasium on Saturday. The results are listed below.

Midlo vs Frisco Lone Star at Midlothian on Saturday, March 13:

Final score: Frisco Lone Star – 36.0 and Midlothian – 33.0

106: Max Thuenemann (LONSTR) over Conlan Alexander (MIDLO) (Fall 4:49) 113: Eli Biermann (MIDLO) over Miguel Koch (LONSTR) (Fall 1:09) 120: Janick Schwabb (LONSTR) over Felix Saunders (MIDLO) (Fall 1:24) 126: Giovanni Castanon (MIDLO) over Braden Lester (LONSTR) (Dec 4-0) 132: Leonardo Terron (MIDLO) over Ethan An (LONSTR) (Dec 6-0) 138: Marcus Moseman (LONSTR) over Joshua Ramirez (MIDLO) (Fall 0:35) 145: David Pleasant (LONSTR) over Gabriel Garay (MIDLO) (Dec 16-13) 152: Felix Saunders (MIDLO) over Charles Saba (LONSTR) (Fall 0:56) 160: Kayden Knight (LONSTR) over Cole Martin (MIDLO) (Fall 3:25) 170: Scott Trouy (LONSTR) over Tylor Knighton (MIDLO) (SV-1 8-6) 182: Karson Tompkins (MIDLO) over Daniel Sajanov (LONSTR) (Dec 7-3) 195: Henry Bumgarner (MIDLO) over (LONSTR) (For.) 220: Nathan Wise (LONSTR) over Collin Cook (MIDLO) (Fall 1:05) 285: Marshall Hodges (MIDLO) over Harris Murdock (LONSTR) (Fall 0:24)

Lucas Lovejoy at Midlothian on Saturday, March 13

Final score: Midlothian – 42.0 and Lucas Lovejoy --35.0

106: Jackson Lambert (LOVE) over Conlan Alexander (MIDLO) (Fall 0:57) 113: Eli Biermann (MIDLO) over Elijah Strand (LOVE) (Fall 0:40) 120: Santino Saunders (MIDLO) over (LOVE) (For.) 126: Jaden Bennett (LOVE) over Giovanni Castanon (MIDLO) (MD 11-2) 132: Dalton Braun (LOVE) over Leonardo Terron (MIDLO) (MD 11-1) 138: Jack McKinney (LOVE) over Joshua Ramirez (MIDLO) (Fall 1:16) 145: Isaiah Hunter (LOVE) over Gabriel Garay (MIDLO) (Fall 3:55) 152: Felix Saunders (MIDLO) over Andrew Kotecki (LOVE) (Fall 0:39) 160: Braxton Aubel (LOVE) over Cameron Hill (MIDLO) (Dec 7-6) 170: Tylor Knighton (MIDLO) over kyle McClure (LOVE) (Fall 5:16) 182: Karson Tompkins (MIDLO) over Tyler Smith (LOVE) (Fall 3:59) 195: Jakob Underwood (LOVE) over Henry Bumgarner (MIDLO) (Fall 1:02) 220: Collin Cook (MIDLO) over (LOVE) (For.) 285: Marshall Hodges (MIDLO) over (LOVE) (For.)

Midlothian vs. Dumas at Burleson Centennial on Friday, March 12

Final score: Dumas — 51.0 and Midlothian — 27.0

106: Luis Luna (DUMAS) over Conlan Alexander (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 113: Eli Biermann (MIDLO) over Cannon Speck (DUMAS) (Fall 0:00) 120: Carlos Magallanes (DUMAS) over Santino Saunders (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 126: Ah Lee Yart (DUMAS) over Giovanni Castanon (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 132: Bronson Baxter (DUMAS) over Leonardo Terron (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 138: Michael Bargas (DUMAS) over Joshua Ramirez (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 145: Blake Austin (DUMAS) over Gabriel Garay (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 152: Diego Falcon (DUMAS) over Felix Saunders (MIDLO) (Dec 3-0) 160: Ethan Garcia (DUMAS) over Cole Martin (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 170: Tylor Knighton (MIDLO) over James Bednorz (DUMAS) (Dec 3-0) 182: Karson Tompkins (MIDLO) over Thomas Hernandez (DUMAS) (Fall 0:00) 195: Henry Bumgarner (MIDLO) over Eric Torres (DUMAS) (Fall 0:00) 220: Carlos Magallanes (DUMAS) over Collin Cook (MIDLO) (Fall 0:00) 285: Marshall Hodges (MIDLO) over (DUMAS) (Fall 0:00)