Panther wrestling season in full swing

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Midlothian Panthers hosted a “duals” tournament on Wednesday, March 24, in their home gymnasium. Schools participating in the event were: Burleson Centennial High School, Irving High School, Northwest High School, and of course, Midlothian High School. The final team results were as follows: Northwest over Midlothian 42-39; Midlothian over Burleson Centennial 40-36; and Midlothian over Irving High 78-6 (unfortunately, Irving only had 4 available wrestlers, so that constitutes the huge variance in the final team score).

Wednesday was also “Senior Day/Night” for the Panther athletes. Graduating this year from the wrestling team will be: Felix Saunders, Marshall Hodges, and Kaleb Tompkins.

On Saturday, March 27, the Panthers traveled to Frisco Liberty High School to compete against the Redhawks. After all the dust had settled on the wrestling mats, the Midlothian wrestlers had eked-out a slim victory by the team count of Midlothian – 40.0 over Frisco Liberty – 39.0.

Results by each match:

106: Ryan Shapiro (Liberty) over (Midlothian) (For.) 113: Eli Biermann (Midlothian) over Nihar Jalla (Liberty) (Fall 1:02) 120: Santino Saunders (Midlothian) over (Liberty) (For.) 126: Mitchell Borynack (Liberty) over Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) (Fall 1:06) 132: Leonardo Terron (Midlothian) over Walter Boone (Liberty) (Dec 13-8) 138: Cole Hebert (Liberty) over Joshua Ramirez (Midlothian) (Fall 1:04) 145: Gabriel Garay (Midlothian) over William Redden (Liberty) (Fall 3:19) 152: Michael Breslav (Liberty) over Felix Saunders (Midlothian) (Dec 10-6) 160: Seth Haynes (Liberty) over Cole Martin (Midlothian) (Fall 1:59) 170: Tylor Knighton (Midlothian) over Ethan Harris (Liberty) (Fall 0:30) 182: Karson Tompkins (Midlothian) over Chris Figoeroa (Liberty) (Fall 3:13) 195: De`Leon Freeman (Liberty) over Michael Garber (Midlothian) (Fall 0:39) 220: Nick Teta (Liberty) over Collin Cook (Midlothian) (Fall 0:22) 285: Marshall Hodges (Midlothian) over (Liberty) (For.) (Midlothian criteria 1.0).

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=6198885132