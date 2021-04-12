MISD wrestlers finish top 3 in district

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Midlothian High School and Heritage High School wrestling teams competed at the U.I.L. Boys District 6-5A championships on Monday, April 5, in Burleson. Both teams fell just short of the mark to become the district champs. The total team counts are listed as follows:

1 – Burleson Centennial 200 points

2 – Midlothian High School 181

3 – Midlothian Heritage 142.5

4 – Gatesville 80

5 – Lancaster 55

6 – Winnsboro 39

7 – Whitehouse 35.5

8 – Arlington Seguin 34

9 – Pittsburg 13

The Midlothian district champs are: Eli Bierman (113 lbs.), Karson Tompkins (182 lbs.), Felix Saunders (152 lbs.), Tylor Knighton (170 lbs.), and Marshall Hodges (285 lbs.).

Additionally, Madeline Hodges placed second in the girls’ 138-pound division and is also bound for regionals.

Anthony Schmidt was the lone district champion for Heritage in his weight class: 145 lbs.

The next step is the Regional Tourney at Frisco Memorial High School which is scheduled for April 16-17. This contest will give the Panthers a shot at the upcoming state tournament. The wrestlers that finished 1st through 3rd place at the district meet will be participating at the regional event.

Below is the score sheet and results from April 5:

Conlan Alexander (Midlothian)

Semifinals - Conlan Alexander (Midlothian) over John Hall (Gatesville) (Fall 1:05)

1st Place Match - Xavier Rodela (Burleson Centennial) over Conlan Alexander (Midlothian) (Fall 1:56)

Eli Biermann (Midlothian)

Semifinals - Eli Biermann (Midlothian) over Angel Diaz (Midlothian Heritage) (Fall 1:20)

1st Place Match - Eli Biermann (Midlothian) over Wesley Goleman (Burleson Centennial) (MD 13-2)

Henry Bumgarner (Midlothian)

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) over Joseph Masters (Gatesville) (Fall 1:22)

Semifinals - Jaden Machado (Lancaster) over Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) (Fall 4:51)

Cons. Semis - Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) received a bye

3rd Place Match - Noah Clayton (Midlothian Heritage) over Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) (Dec 10-6)

Collin Cook (Midlothian)

Semifinals - George Hallman (Gatesville) over Collin Cook (Midlothian) (Fall 1:57)

3rd Place Match - Brandon Garduno (Burleson Centennial) over Collin Cook (Midlothian) (Dec 6-4)

Gabriel Garay (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Willie Hudson (Lancaster) over Gabriel Garay (Midlothian) (Dec 13-12)

Cons. Round 1 - Gabriel Garay (Midlothian) received a bye

Cons. Semis - Gabriel Garay (Midlothian) over Alaa Yakoob (Arlington Seguin) (Dec 9-7)

3rd Place Match - Gabriel Garay (Midlothian) over Willie Hudson (Lancaster) (Fall 4:59)

Michael Garber (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Michael Garber (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Josh Yorek (Burleson Centennial) over Michael Garber (Midlothian) (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Semis - Brett Byler (Gatesville) over Michael Garber (Midlothian) (Fall 1:18)

Marshall Hodges (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Marshall Hodges (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Marshall Hodges (Midlothian) over William Holman (Winnsboro) (Fall 0:34)

1st Place Match - Marshall Hodges (Midlothian) over Carson Norwood (Gatesville) (Fall 0:36)

Tylor Knighton (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Tylor Knighton (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Tylor Knighton (Midlothian) over Derrick Coffman (Winnsboro) (Fall 1:05)

1st Place Match - Tylor Knighton (Midlothian) over Joshua Green (Whitehouse) (Fall 2:43)

Cole Martin (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Cole Martin (Midlothian) over Edgar Franco (Arlington Seguin) (Fall 1:25)

Semifinals - Hank Meyer (Burleson Centennial) over Cole Martin (Midlothian) (Fall 3:21)

Cons. Semis - Raven Hartman (Pittsburg) over Cole Martin (Midlothian) (Fall 1:26)

Joshua Ramirez (Midlothian)

Semifinals - Max Gilman (Burleson Centennial) over Joshua Ramirez (Midlothian) (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match - Joshua Ramirez (Midlothian) over Cameron Baker (Gatesville) (Fall 0:51)

Felix Saunders (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Felix Saunders (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Felix Saunders (Midlothian) over Brady Wade (Burleson Centennial) (Fall 0:47)

1st Place Match - Felix Saunders (Midlothian) over Jackson Saigusa (Whitehouse) (Fall 1:50)

Santino Saunders (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Santino Saunders (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Santino Saunders (Midlothian) over Jose Carlos Rodriguez (Lancaster) (Dec 11-5)

1st Place Match - Brendon McCurry (Burleson Centennial) over Santino Saunders (Midlothian) (Fall 1:56)

Leonardo Terron (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Leonardo Terron (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Camden Whitehead (Burleson Centennial) over Leonardo Terron (Midlothian) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semis - Leonardo Terron (Midlothian) over Karson Bankhead (Gatesville) (M. For.)

3rd Place Match - Leonardo Terron (Midlothian) over Josue Agurcia (Arlington Seguin) (Fall 0:51)

Karson Tompkins (Midlothian)

Quarterfinals - Karson Tompkins (Midlothian) received a bye

Semifinals - Karson Tompkins (Midlothian) over David Sego (Burleson Centennial) (Fall 2:37)

1st Place Match - Karson Tompkins (Midlothian) over Zeb Fulmer (Winnsboro) (Dec 10-3)

HHS winners were:

106

Mario Aguero (4-4) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Semifinal - Xavier Rodela (Burleson Centennial) 23-0 won by fall over Mario Aguero (Midlothian Heritage) 4-4 (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match - Mario Aguero (Midlothian Heritage) 4-4 won by fall over John Hall (Gatesville) 8-8 (Fall 1:43)

113

Angel Diaz (4-3) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Semifinal - Eli Biermann (Midlothian) 13-1 won by fall over Angel Di⁹az (Midlothian Heritage) 4-3 (Fall 1:20)

3rd Place Match - Angel Diaz (Midlothian Heritage) 4-3 won by fall over Riley Proctor (Gatesville) 4-12 (Fall 0:31)

120

Jordan Martinez (5-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jordan Martinez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-5 won by fall over Johnathan Preciado (Winnsboro) 3-7 (Fall 3:35)

Semifinal - Brendon McCurry (Burleson Centennial) 17-1 won by tech fall over Jordan Martinez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-5 (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))

Cons. Semi - Jordan Martinez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-5 won by fall over Jayden Kieltyka (Gatesville) 6-17 (Fall 0:39)

3rd Place Match - Jordan Martinez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-5 won by fall over Jose Carlos Rodriguez (Lancaster) 14-8 (Fall 1:03)

126

Noah Clayton (8-4) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Noah Clayton (Midlothian Heritage) 8-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Joshua Meador (Burleson Centennial) 21-1 won by major decision over Noah Clayton (Midlothian Heritage) 8-4 (MD 17-5)

Cons. Semi - Noah Clayton (Midlothian Heritage) 8-4 won by fall over Joseph Masters (Gatesville) 4-13 (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match - Noah Clayton (Midlothian Heritage) 8-4 won by decision over Giovanni Castanon (Midlothian) 7-10 (Dec 10-6)

138

Landon Ewton (4-4) placed 2nd and scored 13.5 team points.

Semifinal - Landon Ewton (Midlothian Heritage) 4-4 won by tech fall over Cameron Baker (Gatesville) 5-14 (TF-1.5 3:45 (16-1))

1st Place Match - Max Gilman (Burleson Centennial) 9-5 won by major decision over Landon Ewton (Midlothian Heritage) 4-4 (MD 8-0)

145

Anthony Schmidt (8-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Anthony Schmidt (Midlothian Heritage) 8-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Anthony Schmidt (Midlothian Heritage) 8-0 won by fall over Willie Hudson (Lancaster) 16-6 (Fall 2:17)

1st Place Match - Anthony Schmidt (Midlothian Heritage) 8-0 won by fall over Braedon Stephens (Burleson Centennial) 10-8 (Fall 2:54)

152

Elijah Smith (6-3) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Elijah Smith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-3 won by fall over Ethan Gage (Arlington Seguin) 1-10 (Fall 2:35)

Semifinal - Jackson Saigusa (Whitehouse) 9-2 won by major decision over Elijah Smith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-3 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Semi - Elijah Smith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match - Brady Wade (Burleson Centennial) 7-4 won by decision over Elijah Smith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-3 (Dec 9-2)

160

Thomas Vasquez (5-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Thomas Vasquez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Thomas Vasquez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-3 won by fall over Jordon Kinkade (Gatesville) 9-6 (Fall 1:30)

1st Place Match - Hank Meyer (Burleson Centennial) 14-2 won by fall over Thomas Vasquez (Midlothian Heritage) 5-3 (Fall 1:48)

170

Jack Hammon (5-4) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jack Hammon (Midlothian Heritage) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Joshua Green (Whitehouse) 9-1 won by fall over Jack Hammon (Midlothian Heritage) 5-4 (Fall 3:36)

Cons. Semi - Jack Hammon (Midlothian Heritage) 5-4 won by fall over Dalton Curry (Burleson Centennial) 4-7 (Fall 5:36)

3rd Place Match - Derrick Coffman (Winnsboro) 10-5 won by decision over Jack Hammon (Midlothian Heritage) 5-4 (Dec 12-7)

182

Cameron Shields (1-6)

Quarterfinal - Cooper Sutton (Gatesville) 16-5 won by decision over Cameron Shields (Midlothian Heritage) 1-6 (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Shields (Midlothian Heritage) 1-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - David Sego (Burleson Centennial) 18-2 won by fall over Cameron Shields (Midlothian Heritage) 1-6 (Fall 1:17)

195

Chase Weise (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Chase Weise (Midlothian Heritage) 2-1 won by fall over Brett Byler (Gatesville) 15-4 (Fall 1:46)

Semifinal - Chase Weise (Midlothian Heritage) 2-1 won by fall over Stephen Nwosu (Arlington Seguin) 5-8 (Fall 4:46)

1st Place Match - Josh Yorek (Burleson Centennial) 22-1 won by fall over Chase Weise (Midlothian Heritage) 2-1 (Fall 0:34)

220

Barrett Keith (6-2) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

Semifinal - Barrett Keith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-2 won by fall over Brandon Garduno (Burleson Centennial) 10-5 (Fall 1:53)

1st Place Match - George Hallman (Gatesville) 6-2 won by fall over Barrett Keith (Midlothian Heritage) 6-2 (Fall 3:14)

285

Jordan Hughes (1-7)

Quarterfinal - Truth Toombs (Arlington Seguin) 10-4 won by fall over Jordan Hughes (Midlothian Heritage) 1-7 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 1 - Jordan Hughes (Midlothian Heritage) 1-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - William Holman (Winnsboro) 4-6 won by fall over Jordan Hughes (Midlothian Heritage) 1-7 (Fall 1:13)