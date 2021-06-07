2021 Ellis wrestling teams announced

The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its third Ellis County High School Sports Awards boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page A8 of this week’s paper.

The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for wrestling are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Wrestling selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Wrestling Teams are, listed alphabetically:

Boys

Wrestler of the Year finalists

Marshall Hodges, Sr., Midlothian

Felix Saunders, Sr., Midlothian

Karson Tompkins, Fr., Midlothian

Team members

Eli Biermann, Fr., Midlothian

Marshall Hodges, Sr., Midlothian

Tylor Knighton, Jr., Midlothian

Felix Saunders, Sr., Midlothian

Anthony Schmidt, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Karson Tompkins, Fr., Midlothian

Girls

Wrestler of the Year finalists

Zoe Desloges, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Madeline Hodges, Soph., Midlothian

Kayla Moore, Jr., Mid. Heritage