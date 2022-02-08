MISD takes home 11 gold medals at district

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Panthers of Midlothian High School competed at the District 6-5A Wrestling Tournament at Burleson Centennial High School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 1 and 2.

Coach Bryan Shivers says, “Our wrestlers did not disappoint. Despite having some injured boys from our team, we were able to take 2nd place (District Runner-Up) as a team (Boys Division 6-5A). We also had 3 MHS girls that joined 11 from our boys’ team that will advance because of their strong performances at the district tournament. I am very proud of all of them.”

The following MHS wrestlers will be moving on to the Regional Meet set for this Friday and Saturday in Frisco. (exact location yet to be determined)

Girls

Madeline Hodges, 1st place

Abigail Gilreath, 2nd place

Eve Smith, 3rd place

Boys

Conlan Alexander, 1st place

Leo Terron Rivera, 1st place

Eli Biermann, 1st place

Nick Celli, 1st place

Karson Tompkins, 1st place

Henry Bumgarner, 1st place

Josh Ramirez, 3rd place

Ryder Crow, 3rd place

Gabe Garay, 3rd place

Kameron Hill, 4th place

Jack Ashley, 4th place

HHS advances 16 total

The Heritage High School wrestling team garnered four first-place finishes and advanced a total of 16 wrestlers to the upcoming Class 5A Region I meet.

“We had a great showing at the district tournament,” HHS head wrestling coach Collin Stroner said. “What a day! This team has overcome so much with injury, Covid and the normal struggles that a team could face in this day and age. But they have shown me that Midlothian is a wrestling town and anywhere you may go here in Midlothian you will find a very tough wrestling tradition.”

Stroner was announced as district Coach of the Year at the meet, and coach Mark Martinez was announced as Assistant Coach of the Year.

“It’s the blood, sweat and tears these kids have put into this sport that lets me know that they will do great things at regionals,” Stroner said. “It’s a great to be leading a team of amazing kids.”

Moving on to the regional meet from HHS are:

Girls

110 Haylee Arnold, 2nd place

119 Monica Aguero, 3rd place

128 Kayla Moore, DISTRICT CHAMP

Boys

106 Damon Diaz, 3rd place

113 Mario Aguero, 3rd place

120 Noah Clayton DISTRICT CHAMP

126 Jordan Martinez, 2nd place

132 Gio Gonzalez, 3rd place

145 Anthony Schmidt, 3rd place

152 Landon Ewton, DISTRICT CHAMP

160 Thomas Vasquez, 2nd place

170 Jack Hammon, 2nd place

182 Cameron Shields, 3rd place

195 Chase Wiese, 4th place

220 Jaryn Watson, 4th place

285 Elijah Mankins, DISTRICT CHAMP