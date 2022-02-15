Two high schools, but a city united because of wrestling

Patty Hullett

For the very first time, the Midlothian ISD can now proudly boast that they have two outstanding high schools within their city limits that are combining their athletic efforts to form a formidable force to be reckoned with concerning the sport of wrestling.

Between Midlothian High and Heritage High, 11 total wrestlers are state-bound as a result of qualifying at the Regional tournament held last Saturday at Frisco Memorial High School.

Robert Irwin, Assistant Coach for the Panthers wrestling team explains, “Both Midlothian schools are so excited to collectively have 11 total state-qualifiers set to compete at the State UIL Wresting Championships in Cypress, Texas (near Houston) this Saturday, Feb. 19. Not only is this a uniquely large numbers of winners from one town, but especially in all of Ellis County. In fact, this is a pretty big deal and it’s something that is completely unprecedented.”

Coach Irwin continues, “A lot of people may be shocked to realize that 11 state qualifiers across both schools, from one small-ish town, and be surprised by the ‘sudden’ success. But wrestling has been steadily growing in popularity in Texas, and in Midlothian particularly. Perhaps this is a microcosm of the wresting trend that is currently in motion. But the Panthers of MHS have produced several state champions in recent years, so winning in wrestling is not new to their school. Following are some of their recent Panther champions: Marshall Hodges (2021); Felix Saunders (2020); and two-time State Champion Jackson Carter (2019 and 2020). Also, the 2020 MHS Boys Team finished as Runners-Up for the State Team title.”

But this year (2022) looks a bit different, as the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars have joined in on the success! This means that 11 total state qualifiers (from both Midlothian schools) are headed to the Berry Center in Houston this Thursday, February 17, to compete in the UIL State Wrestling Tournament. There will be 7 representatives from MHS and 4 from MHHS. Jaguars Noah Clayton and Anthony Schmidt will be representing the first three state wrestlers in MHHS school history.

Boys MHS Panther State Qualifiers

* Midlothian High School had 7 state qualifiers and took 3rd Place as a team at Regionals *

Weight Class: 126 Leo Terron-Rivera 3rd Place

Weight Class: 132 Eli Biermann 2 – time Regional Champ

Weight Class: 145 Nick Celli 2nd Place

Weight Class: 182 Karson Tompkins 2 – time Regional Champ

Weight Class: 195 Henry Bumgarner 2nd Place

Girls MHS Panther State Qualifiers

Weight Class: 148 Maddie Hodges 2nd Place

Weight Class: 165 Eve Smith 2nd Place

Collin Stroner, Head Wrestling Coach for Heritage High School, states, “It is with great excitement that I get to announce we have three Jaguar wrestlers in the state tournament this year for the first time ever! These student athletes are in a rare class because they are the “top 36” in the weight class they represent. This was an outstanding showing for the program, as we finished 4th overall and we look to do great things on a state title run. I am so proud of these hard-working athletes.”

Boys MHHS Jaguar State Qualifiers (*going to state*)

*Noah Clayton Regional Champion

*Anthony Schmidt 3rd Place

*Mario Aguero 5th Place (state alternate)

Thomas Vasquez 6th Place (state alternate)

Elijah Mankins 6th Place (state alternate)

Girls MHHS Jaguar Qualifier (*going to state*)

*Kayla Moore 3rd Place

Wrestling roots started with wrestling club

Mr. Wade Biermann, private citizen of Midlothian, was the original “pioneer” that led the way to the city becoming a training ground for State Champion caliber athletes. But it all began in 2014 with Biermann’s “Wrestling Factory”, a youth club wrestling team based out of T.E. Baxter Elementary School. Biermann trained wrestlers from kindergarten through middle school aged kids who showed interest in learning the art that he loved himself.

Biermann was a winning wrestler at Arlington Bowie High School and then carried on in his sport at the collegiate level at the University of Central Oklahoma.

In fact, Biermann’s son is Eli Biermann (from MHS) and he is a two-time Regional Champion. Eli and his friend, Karson Tompkins, have been friends and involved with the elder Biermann as an instructor since they started wrestling classes at age 5. Both of these Panther young men are only sophomores, so who knows what still may lie ahead for them in the sport of high school wrestling and beyond.

Biermann says, “I am so proud of all the young wrestlers I have taught and trained over the years, but I’m particularly excited for Eli and Karson in the future, especially since they started out with me in 2014. I wish both Midlothian teams great success at State.”

Coach Irwin shares, “Mr. Biermann trained the vast majoity of the Midlothian youth, who are now surging to the top of the state rankings. He, along with community members and assistant coaches like David Bostwick, Dr. Skip Mondragon, and Brandon Wallace, have spent years moldiing and hardening these young competitors into the state qualifiers we see today. Both high schools are literally reaping the rewards sewn many years ago by these community-minded and selfless men.”

Irwin continues, “Tragically, the Wrestling Factory Club program shut down following the passing of Mr. Biermann’s late wife. As a result, several years passed with no youth club in the city. Kids then dispersed to other DFW clubs and kept competing outside of the gaze of the local community. However, the makings of a ‘sleeping giant’ were still there all along.”

“Flash forward to today”, relays Irwin. “Look at all the state qualifiers and success of both programs. Eleven kids will be competing at state! Midlothian may not realize it, but the town is riding a wave that started to build a long time ago.”

And Irwin concludes, “There is good news for the future of Midlothian wresting, too. Former MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) star – turned Midlothian Police Officer – Johnny Hendricks has started a new youth program in town. They meet every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the new and improved MHS Wrestling Room. The club is open to all kids, regardless of what school they are zoned for. (For more information regarding participation times, costs, etc., you may contact Hendricks directly.)