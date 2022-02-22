MHS’ Tompkins takes home gold

Mirror report

CYPRESS — Once again, a Midlothian High School wrestler has brought home a gold medal from the University Interscholastic League state wrestling championships.

Sophomore Karson Tompkins got the pin on Zeb Fulmer of Winnsboro in the final 182-pound match on Saturday, winning the Class 5A state title and becoming the fifth consecutive Panther wrestler to do so.

Overall, the Panthers finished fifth in the state as a team.

All four of Tompkins’ wins in the tournament were by falls. He defeated Tyler Smith of Lucas Lovejoy in the first round, then beat Cannon Speck of Dumas and Levi Slaydon of Amarillo to reach the finals.

Sophomore Eli Biermann placed third overall in the 132-pound class, losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Garrett McChesney of Katy Jordan. Senior Henry Bumgarner placed sixth in the 195 class, reaching the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Other competitors for MHS’ boys were senior Leonardo Terron in the 126-pound class, sophomore Nicholas Celli in the 145 class,

The Lady Panthers also performed well at state, as freshman Eve Smith placed fourth and junior Maddie Hodges was fifth in the 148-pound class.

Smith won her first two matches to reach the girls’ 165 semifinals, then bounced back from a loss to reach the consolation finals. Hodges, meanwhile, also reached the winner’s bracket semifinals in her weight class.

Senior Kayla Moore also competed in the 128 class, winning a consolation match, as the Lady Panthers finished 13th in the team final standings.

The Heritage Jaguars were also represented at state, placing 40th among 103 schools represented in the 5A boys’ division.

Noah Clayton finished in fourth place in the 5A boys’ 120-pound class. Clayton lost an 8-4 decision in the opening match but battled back through the consolation bracket with five wins to reach the third-place match.

HHS senior Anthony Schmidt also competed in the 145 class.