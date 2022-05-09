Ellis County HSSA wrestling teams announced

Mirror report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-22 Wrestlers of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

The Wrestlers of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for Girls’ Wrestler of the Year:

• Maddie Hodges, Jr., Midlothian

• Kayla Moore, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Eve Smith, Fr., Midlothian

Here are nominees for Boys’ Wrestler of the Year:

• Mario Aguero, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• Conlan Alexander, Jr., Midlothian

• Eli Biermann, Soph., Midlothian

• Henry Bumgarner, Sr., Midlothian

• Nick Celli, Soph., Midlothian

• Noah Clayton, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Leo Terron Rivera, Sr., Midlothian

• Anthony Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Karson Tompkins, Soph., Midlothian