MHS competes in state bass tourney

Bad weather on the second day didn’t keep Midlothian High School from competing well in the 2021 Texas High School Bass Tournament on Lake Texoma the weekend of May 15-16.

The Panthers, who are coached by pro angler Gilbert Miller, had a total group weight of 49.38 pounds. Allen won the tournament with a total haul of 153.35 pounds and also had three of the top four two-person teams, with Wyatt Schoening and Sam Semper posting 30.23 pounds.

The top showing for MHS was the team of Seth Prather and Ethan Rodriguez, which came in 31st overall with 10 fish caught and nine released for a total of 21.43 pounds. The team was penalized a half-pound for not being able to release one of their bass alive, but it only cost them a couple of spots in the standings.

Also entered in the tournament was the MHS team of Blake Boisvert and Brock Newcomer, who placed 112th with five fish weighed and released for a total weight of 11.62 pounds.

The bass don’t care whether it’s a boy or a girl casting the Zebco, and several females competed well for MHS. Corrigan Consalus and Ashlyn Rowland was 129th with a total of 10.43 pounds among five fish caught and released; and the team of Lillian Hlavaty and Hunter Lott placed 192nd with two fish for 5.40 pounds.

Also participating for MHS were Cooper McGinnis and Dylan Ranson.

Among other state tournament entrants from Ellis County, Ennis’ team of Blake Kovar and Colton Wilson finished 119th with five bass and 11.24 pounds.

The weather was relatively peaceful on Saturday, but that changed on Sunday as rainfall and occasional storms made conditions challenging for the anglers.

Weigh-ins and launches were held at the Denison Dam boat launch facility. A total of 271 boats participated in the tournament, and 1,223 fish were weighed, with a 98-percent release rate. The fish weighed a total of 2,985.87 pounds.

MHS competed this past season in the Metroplex Division of the Texas High School Bass Association along with Ennis, Italy and Waxahachie.

Bass season never really ends, but for local high schools, the first tournament of the fall of 2021 is slated for Sept. 25 at Eagle Mountain Lake.